Ibudhou Nongshaba Football MSFC thrash MPSC 7-3, XI-Star beat Nongsha FC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 24 : MSFC, Heingang drubbed MPSC, Pangei 7-3 while XI-Star eased past Nongsha FC 3-0 in today’s league matches of the 1st State Level Ibudhou Nongshaba 7-A side Open Football Tournament 2018 which is currently underway at Karam Kangjeibung.

The football tournament organised by Karam Awang Leikai Youth Club is featuring a total of 18 teams clubbed into 4 groups.

Naoba and Kiran of MFSC, Heingang scored braces in this very dominating match while Piyanda, Stelin and Shitaljit added one goal each for their team to give their team a comfortable 7-3 victory against MPSC, Pangei.

MSFC took off the game confidently with Naoba hitting the opener early in the 5th minute while Kiran doubled the advantage with his strike in the 12th minute. Kiran stole the show the very next minute as he made it 3-0 with another fine finish before Piyanda (15′) and Stelin (17) added one goal each and make it 5-0.

The huge 5 goals deficit forced the MPSC to up the ante and soon they came up with some fine run with more crisp passing and better understanding.

It was in the 22nd minute that Kanta pulled back a single before he reduced the margin to 3 goals in the 30th minute with his second goal.

The retaliatory moves however went in vain as Naoba found the net again in the 32nd minute to make it 6-2. Shitaljit then take the score to 7-2 but Haokhosai of the Pangei side grabbed another goal in the 42nd minute to finish the game 7-3 in favour of MSFC.

In the second league match of the day, XI-Star thumped Nongsha FC 3-0 through goals scored by Anand (8′), Suranjoy (9′) and Jim (42′).