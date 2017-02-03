ICHAM alleges

At a time when people are facing shortage of essential items mainly petroleum products due to the ongoing economic blockade called by United Naga Council (UNC), Information Centre for Hill Areas Manipur (ICHAM) claimed that the organisation has come across disparity in fuel distribution in its drive conducted from January 30.

Speaking to media persons at its office today, ICHAM general secretary Ngachonmi Ramshang said that the acute shortage of fuel faced by general public is due to the huge quantity of fuel kept reserved by retail outlets meant for distribution for those who got permit. Ngachonmi pointed out that 346 KL of diesel out of 745 KL and 75 KL of petrol out of 582 KL allocated for three days were kept reserved.

This gives birth to many black marketers of fuel, who are selling at a much higher price, Ngachonmi said.

Drawing attention of CAF & PD on the disturbing development, Ngachonmi asked those who are indulging in illegal distribution of fuel to stop the wrongdoings or else their names will be made public.

Ngachonmi appealed to local clubs and women folks to extend support to the drive being conducted by the organisation to curb black marketing of fuel.

ICHAM president N Rajendro blamed the State Government besides UNC-sponsored economic blockade on the National Highways for the shortage of fuel witnessed in the State.

Why the retail outlets are keeping huge quantity of fuel on reserve leaving the public in the lurch, he asked.

He said that fuel ferried from outside is for the whole people of the State not only for Government machineries.

He informed that a meeting between the organisation and officials of oil pumps was convened today wherein both the parties unanimously agreed that petrol should not be allowed to be taken in containers while distributing at the respective outlets.

As for diesel, 50 litres could be allowed to be filled in barrel, he said, referring to the resolutions adopted in the meeting. Rajendro observed that there would not be too much shortage of fuel if the State police conduct drive in Imphal West and East districts.

He informed that 400 oil tankers out of the total 558 are ferrying fuel at present.

The remaining 158 tankers are not in service due to some unavoidable circumstances and volatile law and order situation, he added.

He also informed that so far the organisation has conducted drive in 30 oil pumps in Imphal West and East districts.

He said that the drive will continue till the economic blockade is lifted.