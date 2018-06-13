IMPHAL, Jun 12: The UTLA (P) cadre who was killed in an encounter has been identified and the body has been claimed by the family members after necessary post mortem at Jiribam Hospital today.

According to a source, the deceased has been identified as Khotinthang Hangmi alias Kaptazang Singson alias Thangri (40) s/o Chengjapao Hangmi of Thingpan village, Churachandpur. The body was handed over to the family members after the post mortem today afternoon.

On the other hand, two cadres of UTLA (P) who were arrested by Assam Rifles during the encounter have been identified as Haogin Doungel alias Gina (37) s/o Thanghen Doungel of Pangmoul village, Tousem and Ramruot Chhetri alias Rout (36) s/o Kancha Chhetri of Dipuchera village, Lakhipur, Assam.

According to the source, Haogin Doungel revealed that the deceased UTLA (P) cadre, Khotinthang Hangmi, is originally from Kolasib Lengtekon, Mizoram.

It may be mentioned that one cadre of UTLA (P) was killed and two others were arrested during an encounter with 37 Assam Rifles on the intervening night of June 10 and 11 near Kuran Madrassa Ahmedabad under Jiribam PS.