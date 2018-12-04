IDPD held under ‘empower them’ theme

Imphal, Dec 3 (DIPR)

Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen graced the State level observation of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), 2018 held under the theme “Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality” at Kangsang, Khuman Lampak today.

Under strict instruction and as initiated by Nemcha Kipgen, International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) was observed at all the districts of the State for the very first time, under the aegis of Department of Social Welfare, with an aim to reach out to all the persons with disabilities in the State.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Nemcha expressed that the theme this year is quite apt as it is time for all to realise that differently-abled persons are equally important in developing and promoting a strong society.

She continued that they should be treated at par with other people as they are very much a part the society.

The term differently-abled recognises talent and value in everybody and treats them equally, she asserted.

Nemcha then urged all to treat differently-abled persons with utmost love and care, not treat them harshly or expose them to any forms of torture.

The Minister reminded all that there are many famous Indian personalities in varied fields who were born with physical disabilities, yet they outperformed others in their respective fields like dancer Sudha Chandran, music director Ravindra Jain, badminton player Girish Sharma, cricket player Shekar Naik, journalist H Ramakrishnan, to name a few.

Nemcha Kipgen further informed that Social Welfare Department, as a Nodal Department, has been implementing various schemes and welfare programmes for differently-abled persons to support them in terms of securing education, academics, skill development so as to enable them to earn a living and be economically independent.

She then called upon all the officials concerned of the Department to expedite any schemes and programmes for differently-abled persons on time.

As a part of the occasion, gifts were distributed to all the differently-abled persons who were present at the venue.

Chairperson, Manipur State Pollution Control Board, L Radhakishore Singh and Chairperson of Manipur Human Rights Commission, Khaidem Mani Singh graced the occasion as president and guest of honour respectively.

Director of Social Welfare, Jaspreet Kaur and officials of the Department were also present at the function.