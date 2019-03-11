IE all set for free and fair poll

Imphal, Mar 11 (DIPR)

Imphal East Deputy Commissioner/District Election Officer, Dr Rangitabali Waikhom has conveyed that the district election authority is all set to conduct the ensuing Lok Sabha election in ten Assembly Constituencies of Imphal East district, today.

While addressing a press conference at her office chamber, she said as per the final electoral roll published on January 1, 2019, the total number of electorate recorded in the district was 3,02,332 (male-1,45,369 and female-1,56,963) which include 2,261 service voter.

For the first time, nine transgender will exercise their franchise in the district, she said adding that the district has a total of 1495 electorate of persons with disability (PWDs), spread over 406 polling stations.

The DEO added that 100 percent photo coverage for the electoral has been completed and voter I/D has also been issued to all electors.

The DC added that the number of electors is likely to increase as the updation of electoral rolls is still continuing.

In Imphal East district, there will be 430 polling stations in 345 locations (104 in urban area and 327 in rural area).

35 polling stations will be manned by only women polling officials, she added. A total of 2469 male polling personnel including reserved and 219 women polling personnel including reserved will conduct the voting process on poll day.

Out of the 430 polling stations, nine locations have been identified as vulnerable and 24 polling stations as critical.

24 micro observers have been appointed to overlook all the polling process in these critical polling stations, she informed.

DEO has physically verified the basic amenities for each polling station and details of the polling stations have also been put in place at each station. EVM and VVPAT will be used in all polling stations in the district for which mandatory checking and verification have been completed.

Meanwhile, awareness to the electors on EVM and VVPAT is underway and there is plan to conduct the same in the schools and market places in the coming days too, she noted. Transport facility is being arranged for PWDs while 465 license guns out of 2095 issued in the district have been deposited to the authority concerned so far. The DEO informed that five rounds of interaction with political parties have been hosted.

She further informed about functioning of toll free number, 1950 round the clock and appealed all to lodge any complaint pertaining to any issues related with the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The press conference was also attended by other officials of DEO.