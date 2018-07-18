IE Dist Level Subroto Cup Unique Model Academy win U-14 boys’ title, Bright Career Academy emerge U-17 champions

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 17 : Unique Model Academy and Bright Career Academy respectively claimed the U-14 and U-17 boys’ titles of the Imphal East District Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018 organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Imphal East at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

Winners, Unique Model Academy (U-14 boys), Bright Career Academy (U-17 Boys) and Poiroukhongjin HS (U-17 Girls) were felicitated in the presence of Ng Motilal Singh, District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Imphal West and Y Bonny Singh, District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer, Imphal East during the closing ceremony.

U-14 Boys final

The U-14 boys’ final match saw Unique Model Academy thrash Oriental English School, Keibi by 4-0 goals to emerge champions. Kh Sanamacha scored twice (30′, 60′) while M Stalin and H Kiran scored one goal each in the 49th and 57th minute to help Unique Model Academy lift the title.

U-17 Boys final

Bright Career Academy, Lamlai edged out Ch Iboyaima HS, Singjamei Kshetrileikai by 2-1 goals in a very competitive to win the U-17 boys’ title.

Arnold scored the opener in the 16th minute to put Ch Iboyaima HS ahead with a 1-0 lead but Bright Career Academy made a strong return in the latter part and it was S Naocha who equalised the score in the 28th minute before hitting the winner in the 52nd minute to make it 2-1 and helped seal the title.