IE Hospital

IMPHAL, Jun 21: Convenor of the JAC against the unnatural shifting of District Hospital Imphal East Sagolmang, L Thoiba has said that the recent decision by the State Government to construct Imphal East District Hospital at its initial site at Sagolmang, under Khundrakpam A/C , is a victory for the people.

Speaking at a public meeting organised by the JAC at Sagolmang Khewa multipurpose community hall today, Thoiba narrated that the State Government laid the foundation stone for the construction of the District Hospital at Sagolmang.

But on April 6, after the Government attempted to shift the hospital to Kyamgei, Keirao A/C, the people of Khundrakpam and Saikul A/Cs rose in protest.

During the roughly 70 days protest, the people resorted to different forms of agitation and around 32 people sustained various injuries while around 8 others were detained by police.

Then on June 15, after realising the wishes of the people, a Cabinet meeting of the State Government decided to construct the hospital at Sagolmang itself, he added.

Speaking to media persons, the JAC’s co-convenor Sorokhaibam Yaiskul expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and the Cabinet Ministers for deciding to construct the District Hospital at Sagolmang and urged the Government to begin work on the hospital at the earliest.

As a part of the function, simple gifts were also distributed to the people who sustained injuries during the public protest as well as those who were detained by the police.

Political party leaders and representatives of various CSOs were also present at the meeting.