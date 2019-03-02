IE Khelo India U-14 Boys Football tourney begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 2 : The U-14 Boys Football Tournament organised by District Youth Affairs and Sports Office, Imphal East with the theme “Sports for Peace and Development Under Khelo India Scheme” kicked off today Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

The inaugural function of the knock out football tournament was graced by Th Arunkumar Singh, president NEROCA FC and Y Bony Singh, District Youth Affairs and Sports Officer as presidium members.

The opening day of the tournament participated by 11 teams saw Mangal FA crush YOSC by a huge 10-1 margin riding on Kh Sanamacha’s 4 goals feat and PRIYA, Khundrakpam sealed a 2-0 win against L Ibobi Sports Academy (LISA), Poirou Khongjin.

Ch Rohen and Ph James scored one goal apiece on the either sides of the break to hand PRIYA a 2-0 win and the semi-final berth in the opening match against LISA.

Ch Rohen set the tone for his team with an early 4th minute strike for a 1-0 lead in the first half while Ph James found the back of the net in the 38th minute of the match.

The second match was a very one-sided game as Mangal FA, Kontha Khabam trounced YOSC, Khurai 10-1 to move into quarter finals. Y Indranath gave Mangal FA the early lead with his goal in the 3rd minute while T Paskel and Th Lenin continued the onslaught netting one goal respectively in the 15th and the 17th to make it 3-0 past hardly resisting YOSC.

Y Indranath got his second in the 20th minute of the match before M David of YOSC pulled back a goal in the 27th minute. Stoper of Mangal FA and banged in another to make it 5-1 at the break.

Mangal FC picked up the game in the second half from exactly where they have left in the first half as T Paskel fired in the 6th goals for the team in the 45th minute before Kh Sanamacha took charge of the attack and pumped in four goals in the 50th, 52nd, 59th and the 60th.

Elsewhere in the third match, Reliance Academy Koirengei (RAK) beat NEROCA FC 1-0 courtesy of 8th minute strike by Th Priyabon and sealed the quarter final berth.