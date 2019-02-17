IE SP spells out reasons for arresting Veewon

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : Imphal East SP K Meghachandra has claimed that MSAD’s advisor Th Veewon was arrested for uploading and spreading messages which could create hatred, communal disharmony and communal riot, on social media regarding the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Briefing media persons at the conference hall of SP Imphal East, Meghachandra said that a case was registered by Lamlai PS after an enquiry report was submitted before Imphal East PS by Cyber Crime Unit Manipur in connection with a post uploaded on social media which stated that the CAB is going to be passed in the Rajya Sabha without fail and which urged the people to remember the public uprising of June 18 and which further mentioned that self determination is the only way out for the people of the State.

The SP continued that after receiving the complaint, it was forwarded to Delhi police for necessary assistance in the arrest of Thokchom Veewon, who was staying in Saket, New Delhi.

Yesterday evening, Veewon was arrested by a joint team of Imphal East and Delhi police.

One of his lady friends obstructed the police team when they tried to take custody of Veewon, following which section 353 IPC, was included for giving obstruction to police duty with criminal force.

The SP informed that Veewon was produced before the Court concerned at Delhi and taken into police custody and transit remand, for four days, to be brought back to Manipur and to be produced before the Court concerned.

Meghachandra claimed that while checking the message uploaded by Veewon, it was found that he had urged the people of the State to attack the residence of BJP MLAs and also to confront the BJP workers in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

He further alleged that Veewon used derogatory words and spread hatred, communal disharmony among the people of the State.

Veewon also instigated the people to use broadband internet service to spread message about the Bill, even though the Government banned internet service in the State in view of the law and order situation, the SP added and appealed to all to restrain from spreading hatred in social media.