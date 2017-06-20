IE U-14 Subroto Mukherjee Football Model School, Covenant find way to final match

IMPHAL, Jun 19 : Unique Model Academy will meet Covenant English School in the U-14 of the Subroto Mukherjee tournament after both teams managed to get the better of their rival teams and enter the final round.

In the first semi-final match of the day, Lamlai High School took on a spirited Unique Model Academy and both teams were evenly matched in every department of the game.

Both teams played to a plan and all attacking moves that were initiated from the mid field were neutralised by the defence line of either team.

With the match concentrated in the mid field and with neither team giving the other territorial advantage it was tough for either team to find the gap and make inroads into the rival territory.

In the 10th minute of the match, the midfield of Unique Model Academy did well to get control of the ball and after a few good, deft passes among them managed to take the ball into the penalty box of Lamlai High School.

A fast run down the flank resulted in the ball being floated dangerously into the penalty box of Lamlai High School.

Toper who was lurking nearby did well to rise to the occasion and connected with the ball to send the custodian of Lamlai HS the wrong way to send his team up by one goal to nil in the 10th minute.

The second semi-final of the day pretty much followed the pattern of the first semi-final as the two teams, Covenant English School and Poireikhongjil High School were evenly matched.

With the ground rendered slushy due to the over night rain, both teams relied on long passes and aerial bouts, but none could break the deadlock and all offensive were deftly dealt by the defence line of either team.

Even after the lemon break, the stalemate continued and it was goalless when the long whistle was blown.

Penalty shoot out was ultimately resorted to, to determine the finalist.

The players of Covenant English School kept their cool and all five managed to convert their kicks.

The five players who scored from the spot are Haominlal, Reuben Neishial, Ngamgoulen Haokip, Letminkhai and Goulalsem Haokip.

For Poireikhongjil HS, Mustak, Tondon and Bihen found the target while the shot of Jameson went wide off the mark.

The final will be played at 3 pm tomorrow at Khuman Lampak main stadium.