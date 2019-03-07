IED defused

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Mar 7 : A team of Manipur Bomb Detection and Disposal squad has safely defused an IED planted inside the complex of Water Supply Scheme of Bishnupur PHE Division in an uninhabited area of Khongjaingamba foothills today.

After the presence of an IED which weighed around 5 and a half kg was detected, a team of police personnel led by Bishnupur CDO, SP S Sanajaoba and Keibul PS OC incharge, SI, T Joykumar cordoned off the area to avoid any unwanted incidents/casualties.

Later, a bomb export team of Manipur police arrived and disposed the IED safely in an uninhabited foothill of Khongjaingamba.

Reports culled from the spot maintained that the bomb which was sealed contained a detonator, power source, machine explosive, 10 pieces of TNT and 1kg of RDX.

Speaking to media persons, caretaker of the Water Supply Scheme, Heisnam Ranjit Singh conveyed that he heard the sound of vehicle (likely scooter) driving up the hill at around 5.30 pm yesterday but never got any indication of their return.

Saying that he never saw anyone when he went to put off the pump at around 10.30 pm last night, he added that he heard the news only this morning when he went to the complex to pump water.

A staff of PHED also maintained that there is no threat or monetary demand from any group till date.

A case has been registered at Keibul PS and investigation is going on.