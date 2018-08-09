IED detected, weapons seized

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 8: Whereas a combined team of police and Assam Rifles discovered some explosives and guns in the course of a search operation carried out along Kumbi Setupur-Saiton road, Bishnupur district under Kumbi police station, an IED was set off safely by a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of Manipur Police at Dolaithabi, Imphal East district under Lamlai police station today.

A combined team of Bishnupur commandos and 42 Assam Rifles cordoned off certain section of the Kumbi Setupur-Saiton road and carried out a search operation between 4 am and 5.30 am today.

They discovered and seized five pistols and five magazines, four Chinese hand grenades, one revolver, one 303 rifle with one magazine, 12 gelatine sticks, two plastic explosive kiosks, two detonators, wire and 14 live rounds of 9 mm ammunition, sources informed.

The seized materials have been handed over to Kumbi police station.

On the other hand, a combined team of 17 Assam Rifles and Imphal East commandos detected an IED along an IVR known as Dolaithabi Nungshi Golai at around 6 am today in the course of a search operation.

The IED weighing around 3 Kgs was found wrapped in a black polythene bag. It also contained seven gelatine sticks, three small battery cells, nails, wire and detonator.

These explosive materials were covered with a layer of vegetables like beans.

A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad safely set off the IED at the same place at around 9.40 am, informed the sources.