IED disposed safely at Wangjing

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 3 : A powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) found at Wangjing Lamding Loukol, Thoubal district today, was successfully disposed by a team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) of Manipur police.

According to a source, the bomb was discovered by troops of Thoubal Battalion of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), who were on patrolling duty in the area at around 10 am.

However, a statement of Assam Rifles has conveyed that a joint team of Thoubal Battalion and Khongjom Police carried out intensive search, based on specific input, around NH 102 between Khongjom and Wangjing and identified the site where the IED was likely placed.

It further stated that the bomb disposal teams of IGAR (South) and Manipur Police reached the site and retrieved the IED which was later destroyed at the site.

The bomb was found under a culvert constructed above a canal of the Loukol, about 50 meters away from Highway. The team also discovered a 300 meter wire stretched out nearby the area.

Different equipments were used to make the IED which was stuffed inside an aluminium container. The IED approximately weighed between 5 to 8 kg.

The road was closed for public safety and traffic was diverted for a while where the BDDS team disposed the bomb successfully at a safe place near the area.