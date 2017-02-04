IMPHAL, Feb 4: An improvised explosive device (IED) was found near Nissan showroom at Canchipur today.
According to a news source, local people came across a suspicious object near the showroom at around 8 pm and informed Singjamei police station.
Soon after, a team of Singjamei police arrived and cordoned off the area before a bomb disposal squad arrived there.
On inspection, the bomb disposal squad found that the suspicious object was an IED fitted with battery and a detonator.
The bomb disposal squad safely defused the IED at around 8.30 pm.
A case has been registered at Singjamei police station.
