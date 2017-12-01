IED found, disposed safely

IMPHAL, Nov 30: Unidentified individuals suspected to be underground militants planted a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in front of an iron and steel shop located at Khoyathong Polem Leikai Pukhri Mapal, today, which was later safely detonated by State bomb experts on the spot.

According to information received from the spot, locals and passers-by came across a suspicious container planted in front of the shop (which is owned by a non local), today morning and informed the police.

Soon after, a team of Imphal police and Imphal West commando personnel rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area after they investigated and found that the container was fitted with a powerful IED.

After the arrival of the State bomb expert team, all vehicles coming from Nagamapal to Khoyathong and Khoyathong crossing towards Nagamapal were diverted by the police while the State bomb expert checked and attempted to defuse the bomb.

At first, the State bomb expert team attempted to pick up the IED using a bamboo stick but it was found that the bomb had been fixed on the handle of the shop’s shutter.

The team was left with no option but to dispose the bomb on the spot at around 11.50 am.

Before the bomb was disposed, the police made arrangements for ambulance and fire service vehicles near the spot for swift response in case of any untoward incident.

Senior SP, Imphal West, Themthing Ngasangva also arrived at the spot and monitored the situation before the bomb was disposed.

The police vacated all the shops and street vendors to prevent any casualties.

Later the bomb was detonated without any casualties but the steel shutter of the shop as well as the glass windows of nearby buildings were damaged by the impact of the blast.

According to the locals, the iron and steel shop belongs to one Ajay Patni (64) s/o (L) Khandamat Patni of West Bengal (at present staying at Dharmasala Thangal bazar).

They pointed out that some two years back, a bomb was placed in a similar manner in front of the shop.

Ajay Patni reportedly owns three other cement/ iron and steel shops at Thangal bazar, Chingmeirong and Matripukhri area as well and it is highly suspected that the bomb might have been placed in connection with monetary demands.

According to a personnel of the State bomb expert team, the explosive is a remote controlled IED and the team managed to reduce upto 95 percent of the impact of the IED by disposing it in a controlled manner.

He pointed out that if the IED had exploded the way it was planned by the unknown individuals, it would have caused some serious damages in the area.

A case has been registered at Imphal police station regarding the incident.

The locals of the area vehemently condemned the incident stating that the spot is a residential area which people usually traverse for their day to day works and is also frequented by school children as well.

They also appealed to those concerned not to repeat such act in the future.