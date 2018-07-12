IEDFA emerge champions of 18th Jr Girls Inter District Football tournament

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 11 : Imphal East District Football Association (IEDFA) drubbed District Sports Association Bishnupur (DSA Bpr) by 4-1 goals to emerge champions of the 18th Junior Girls (U-17) Inter District Football Tournament 2018 organised by All Manipur Football Association from July 7 at Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak, Imphal. Imphal West DFA trounced DSA Kakching by 8-1 goals in another match played today to claim the second spot.

Ph Sanathokpi scored her third hattrick of the tournament today to become top scorer and handed IEDFA the champions title. Sanathokpi and O Lamnganbi continued their fine form today to help IEDFA secured a huge 4-1 win over DSA Bpr.

IEDFA took off the game on the bright note as Ph Sanathokpi scored the opener early in the 2nd minute before O Lamnganbi found the rivals’ net in the 9th minute to extend the lead to 2-0. Spurred by the two goals deficit, the Bishnupur girls also gave their best to reduce the lead and it was in the 17th minute that O Babita managed to pull back a single and made it 1-2.

The goal prompted IEDFA to intensify their attacks which was led by Sanathokpi on the front but the backline of DSA Bpr were successful in holding off the threats for few minutes. Their defence line however failed to cope up a barrage of shots form the Imphal East side and it was Sanathokpi who found a gap in the 26th minute and sent home the ball into the net to put her team ahead with a 3-1 lead in the first half.

Lacklustre Bishnupur girls failed to impress in the second half as IEDFA continued to sit back and foiled their attempts with ease. IEDFA got their fourth goal of the match and Sanathokpi’s third in the 65th minute.

Earlier, IWDFA rode on Sarita’s hattrick and Luxmi’s brace to decimate DSA Kakching by 8-1 goals in a very one sided match. IWDFA took a 5-0 lead in the first half with the help of goals coming from Y Indika (16′), Moilunsian (17′) and Sarita (32′, 34′, 37′).

The Kakching side however got a spot kick which was well dispatched by Sh Mekola in the 43rd minute before Kh Luxmi scored her first in the 61st minute and made it 6-1.

Despite the huge goal lead the Imphal West side pressed hard their rivals and off a nervy moment, Y Sophia of DSA Kak conceded an own goal (67′) before the game ended 8-1 with another goal from Luxmi in the 77th minute. With this win they were able to finish runners up.

Winners and other players with exceptional performance were felicitated by S Sanatomba, president, All Manipur Football Association during the closing ceremony.