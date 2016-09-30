IEDFA super league division XI Star SU, YOSC win

IMPHAL, Sep 29: Sovani SP and N Romesh scored two goals each as XI Star SU, Akampat registered a thrilling 4-3 win over UPSA, Pukhao today in the MK Ghanendrajit Memorial super division football league tournament 2016 organised by IEDFA. XI Star SU came from behind to register their win. It was N Raju who opened the account of UPSA in the 18th minute. N Ramchandra extended the lead in the 26th minute. Sovami booted home the first goal of the match for XI Star in the 28th minute. Another goal by Sovami in the 32nd minute helped XI Star restore parity.

UPSA took the lead again when N Raju netted his second in the 41st minute. It was Romesh of XI Star who equalised the goal in the 44th minute. Later, he struck his second goal in the 58th minute to eventually seal the victory of the team. In another match, UPAA, Kyamgei went down 3-2 to

YOSC, Khurai Konsam Leikai. Kh Tondonba of YOSC scored twice (23rd and 66th minute) while Farish Khan’s goal in the stoppage time sealed the victory of YOSC. The scorers for UPAA were N Sobha (48th) and Md Nawaz (68th).