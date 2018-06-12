IEDRA continue to lead medal tally in 28th All Manipur Shooting Competition

By Our Sports Reporter

Imphal, Jun 11 : Imphal East District Rifle Association continued to lead medal tally in the 28th All Manipur Shooting Competition 2018 with a total 7 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze medals while Imphal West District Rifle Association are following closely with 4 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals. The tournament began on June 9 at Khuman Lampak Shooting Range, Imphal. Shooters from across Manipur will compete in 52 rifle and pistol events in this shooting competition which will culminate on June 17.

Day 2 events

0.177 Peep Sight Air Rifle Championship

Shamurailatpam Tulky Devi of IWDRA (Imphal West District Rifle Association) fetched a gold medal in the women’s individual 0.177 Peep Sight Air Rifle 10 M championship with a total score of 386 points while BSISC’s Stacy Leitanthem and Leihaothabam Pushpa Devi shot 380 and 359 points respectively to finish second and third.

Longjam Regan and L Chaoba Singh of IEDRA respectively shot 584 and 560 points to win gold and silver in the 10 m men’s individual 0.177 Peep Sight Air Rifle Championship. Rohan Thangjam of IEDRA also win a gold medal in the 10 m junior men’s event with a score of 571 points while Y Ghanashyam and Sanasam Darius Meitei of IWDRA finished second and third. Rohan Thangjam and Darius also bagged the gold and the silver medals in the youth men category of the same event.

In the 10 m junior women individual event, Wahengbam Julia Devi of IWDRA won the gold medal while Francy Kshetrimayum (IEDRA) and RK Mamta (IWDRA) bagged the silver and the bronze medal.

Francy Ksh clinched the title for youth women in the same championship with a score of 576 points.

10 M Air Pistol ISSF Championship Individual

Kunyson Tonambam of IWDRA scored 569 points to bag both men’s and junior men 10 M Air Pistol ISSF Championship Individual titles breaking the previous State record of 563 points set by Kangjam Prem Singh (IWDRA) last year. Th Benjamin (IEDRA) bagged the silver in the men’s event with 567 points while Khagemba Loukrakpam of IEDRA finished third with a total score of 566 points. He also won the silver medal with the same score in the junior category. Ajay Singh of JSRIPS claimed the junior men’s bronze medal with a score of 554 points.

Jupiter Asem claimed the youth men’s individual 10 M Air Pistol ISSF Championship with a total of 489 points while Yaiphabi Talem of IEDRA win the women’s title in the same event with a score of 557 points. Gurumayum Jensina Devi and Kanagabam Lingthoingambi of IWDRA bagged the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

Yaiphabi Telem claimed youth women’s title with the same score while Dunee of IEDRA claimed the silver medal with the score of 512 points.

0.177 Peep Sight Air Rifle Bench Rest Championship

Churchill Irungbam of BSISC finished first in the 10 Under 12 years boys’ 0.177 Peep Sight Air Rifle Bench Rest championship shooting a total score of 372 points while his compatriots Shamson Potsangbam And Dayamai Sharma Aribam bagged the second and the third spot respectively with 360 and 347 points.

In the girls event of the same championship, Sanabam Bindiya was able to clinch the title shooting 346 points while Soibam Sneha Devi of the same unit claimed the second spot scoring 344 points.

10 M Air Pistol Bench Rest Championship

Kabir Kabib of Imphal East District Rifle Association (IEDRA) scored a total of 308 points to finish first in the U-12 years Boys’ 10 M Air Pistol Bench Rest Championship while Kongbrailatpam Rahul Sharma of BSISC was able to secure the second spot with a total score of 304 points.

Leeojun Leishangthem of IWDRA finished third in this competition with a total score of 295 points.

On the other hand, Pritika Moirangthem of BSISC, scoring a total of 328 points bagged the U-12 years Girls’ 10 M Air Pistol Bench Rest Championship while her compatriots Khomdram Renshi Chanu and Kh Goldie clinched the second and the third spot by scoring 326 and 282 points respectively.