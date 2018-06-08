If Steve Jobs had designed vehicles “Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life….Stay hungry. Stay foolish” – Steve Jobs

Samarjit Kambam

The first time I saw an iMac many years back, my heart skipped two beats. It was the first of it’s kind PC where the CPU and monitor were combined. It was so captivating to look at, so beautiful, so fascinating that it stole my heart and I felt in love with it at an instant like love at first sight. During those yonder days, there were no flat screen monitors. The PCs during that time were of CRT monitors where only 1 GB hard disk storage space was considered a mammoth storage space. It didn’t look like the conventional PC during that time. It looked like something coming out straight from a sci-fi alien Hollywood movie.

During that time, I neither heard about Steve Jobs nor did I realised that the iMac was his brainchild. I thought that whoever designed that must be exceptionally creative, one who could really think out of the box. Only years later did my dumb-head came to acknowledge that it was Steve Job’s creation.

Apple Company might not be known to the world without Steve Jobs. It’s so unfortunate that Steve Jobs passed away due to cancer of the pancreas on 5th October, 2011. It’s not only a loss for the Apple company but a great loss to the world. The iPhone series could never have materialised without him. Just like late Stephen Hawkings, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs was one of the best brains of the 21st century. Over and above his innovative mind, his hands could create magic in the world of PC, Laptop, Palmtop and Smartphone designing.

I always used to drop my jaw to see his fantastic electronic creations. His handiworks are always cute and breath-takingly beautiful. In fact, his creativity was a cut above the rest. If he is still alive, he might have come up with many eye-gluing electronic items. Designs he created in electronic devices are so unique. They stand apart in terms of beauty, high quality and innovative features.

Steve Jobs aka Steven Paul Jobs was born on 24th February 1955 in San Francisco, California. He was adopted by a working class couple by the name of Paul and Clara Jobs and grew up with them in Mountain View, California. Just like many other great minds that dropped out from school or college, Jobs also dropped out from Reed College, Portland, Oregon in 1972 and focused his attention to what he loved most which is designing of PCs. Even though Steve Jobs was a college-drop out, he was the co-founder of Apple Inc. with Steve Wozniak in 1976. Both of them are widely recognised as pioneers of the microcomputer revolution of the 1970s and 80s. He also took up a job with video game manufacturer by the name of Atari to raise enough money for a trip to India and returned from there as a Buddhist. Back in Cupertino, he returned to Atari where his old friend Steve Wozniak was still working. Wozniak was building his own computer but with little success rate. It was only after Steve Jobs intervention in 1976 where Jobs pre-sold 50 of the as-yet unmade computers to a local store and managed to buy the components on credit solely on the strength of the order, enabling them to build the Apple I without any funding at all. Then, there was no looking back for him.

The Apple II followed in 1977 and the Apple company was formed shortly afterwards. The Apple II was credited with starting the personal computer boom, its popularity prompting IBM to hurriedly develop their next generation of PCs otherwise, it would be left behind in the race. By the time, production of the Apple II ended in 1993, it had already sold over 6 million units. In 1985, Jobs was fired from Apple and he immediately founded another computer manufacturing company called NeXT. Apple Co, soon realised that without him the company wouldn’t go any further. The Cupertino-based Apple company recalled Jobs and he returned back. Even though the company had its highs and lows, sometimes sailing in rough waters with emergence of giant-tech such as South Korea’s Samsung Company and the stiff competition it faced from various other companies from many parts of the world, the fascinating designs with innovative features created by Steve Jobs made Apple company sit on the altar in the world of PCs, Laptops, Smartphones and the likes. Apple laptops look so dainty and Apple iPhones look so mesmerising, the brainchild of Steve Jobs. There was a case when its major competitor Samsung copied iPhone design features in a patent case dating back seven years by a US court after a lawsuit was filed by Apple claiming that Samsung’s smartphones and tablets copied its products. Apple won the case and the South Korean firm was asked to pay $533 millions to Apple which in fact is a big win for the company.

The designs created by Jobs are really astounding. Even while terminally ill in the hospital, he sketched new devices. Since his death, the former Apple CEO had won 141 patents, more than most inventors win during their lifetimes. During the time of his expiry, he held over 450 patents. Even movies were made about him, one named “Jobs” in 2013 directed by Michael Stern and another named “Steve Jobs” in 2015 directed by Danny Boyle. Besides, there are many documentaries based on him. Shortly after his death, Job’s official biographer Walter Isaacson described him as the “creative entrepreneur whose passion for perfection and ferocious drive revolutionised personal computers, animated movies, music(iTune), smartphones, tablets, palmtops, laptops, computing and digital publishing”. Some enticing products of Steve Jobs brought to the world while at Apple are Lisa, iMac, iPad, Mac Book Pro, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air etc. His latest iPhone 4S or iPhone 5 was a cult classic. Since then, the iPhone series keep on continuing with upgraded versions.

Now-a-days, many futuristic designs of cars and bikes are coming up in the market with some of them quite enthralling and many of them are crowd pullers. Now-a-days, the technology used in contemporary motor world are such that most manufacturers are coming up with cars that has race-track potential on ordinary roads. Ferrari and Lamborghini with their various series were pioneers. Hennessey’s Venom F5, Aston Martin DB11R, Jaguar XE SV Project 8, BMW i8 Roadster, Porsche’s 911 GT3 RS, Corvette ZR1, Ford GT etc., launched recently are meant for the purpose to give the driver sheer driving pleasure of riding on a race-track even if it’s driven on ordinary roads. UK based McLaren which produced only Formula 1 Cars is also coming up with a high end technology car by the name of 570S Spider for public use which is a hybrid of race-track car and road car, a rival of Porche’s 911. Such cars are sort of human-magnets. They are bound to steal the onlookers’ hearts once they come across one of them and definitely won’t hesitate to go on a spree of clicking pictures of such cars with their smartphones.

Coming to bikes, many concept bikes are coming up. BMW has its carbon fiber self balancing concept bike with no shock-absorbers as the tyres act as shock-absorbers as per BMW Motorrad Vision 100 Black Arrow of Husqvarna Svartpilen Concept powered by Honda Engines. Motorcycle manufacturer Arlen Ness crafted Mach Ness, a metal monster powered by a gas-turbine helicopter engine with an aluminum outer shell. The Icare Bike Concept which looks like Batman’s motorcycle isn’t just a cool concept, but a real working design which is powered by a six-cylinder 1.8 litre Honda engine. Then, there’s this Swordfish Motorcycle concept by Alexander Kotlyarevsky which sports an aggressive futuristic design and hubless wheels. The overall look has interesting mix between curves and sharp angles that earn this bike its name. Among the list is the electric driven BMWs Halbo Future Duo-Wheel meant for eco-minded people, Moto Guzzi V85 Concept, the fiberglass Jaguar M Cycle, Scarab Motorcyle, Dodge Tomahawk motorcycle, Energya Motorcycle which is a hybrid of car and bike, Ferrari V4 Motorcycle concept and hell lotta more. The looks of these concept bikes will definitely steal your heart.

Imagine if Steve Jobs had designed vehicles particularly cars and bikes. They might look disparately inimitable from the futuristic cars and bikes that are coming up and the designs of cars and bikes might have taken a completely different direction. Maybe Steve Jobs might not be interested in designing vehicles. So far, the only picture I had come across with Steve Jobs riding a vehicle is the one which was taken while he was riding a 1967 BMW R60 bike. We wished that he was a car and bike enthusiast but he wasn’t and if he happened to be and if he had designed them, we may now be witnessing cars and bikes of different styling with unique designs and concepts quite different from the ones prevailing now and I sure hope his designs would blow away people’s mind with the sheer beauty, appeal and aesthetic value.

There are rumours galore of electric Apple-cars. But we are really not sure whether it was designed by Steve Jobs while he was alive. If it was his handiwork, I am sanguine that the looks will be miles apart from others however futuristic they may look.

