IFFI 2017 Preview Committee constituted

IMPHAL, Aug 22 (DIPR): Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had constituted the Preview Committee for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2017, with Vivek Agnihotri as the Convenor, on August 21. The Preview Committee constituted for the festival, which will be held in November at Panaji, Goa, has altogether 40 members with many National Award winning Directors. States’ National Award winning Director Maipaksana Haorongbam of Lilong Chajing Chingkhong Leikai, Imphal West and film-maker Bhumenjoy Konsam from Khundrakpam, Imphal East are among the committee member.