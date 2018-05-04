IG Clay Khongsai highlights police initiatives

Imphal, May 3 (DIPR)

Inspector General of Police Clay Khongsai has said that the Manipur Police have taken up various measures such as Community Policing and Community Outreach Programmes to encourage citizens assist police in ensuring public safety, prevention of crimes and build cordial relationship between police and public in the State.

He was speaking at today’s episode of the series of press conferences organised by DIPR at their Moirangkhom complex.

Briefing media persons, the IGP said that ‘Police Community Liaison Groups’ and ‘Police Friends’ have been created to build a healthy police-public relationship in the State. WhatsApp groups, Facebook pages etc have been created for sharing of information among the members, he added.

To bridge the gap between the people and police in the State, ‘Manipur Police Citizen Portal’ was launched by the Chief Minister this February, he added. He mentioned that Manipur Police Citizen Portal is aimed at making the functioning of police people friendly, improving delivery of citizen centric services through effective usage of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) and bring about transparency by automating the functioning of police stations.

Apart from Community Policing programme, the Manipur Police Department has adopted proactive measures to keep law and order under control such as Action Plan in Greater Imphal area to enhance and strategic deployment of forces, increase number of check posts, and increase effective ROP etc.

He mentioned that the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) was launched as a mission mode project. CCTNS software have been installed in 101 police stations and 65 police stations have VPNOBB connectivity facilities.

To counter the rising number of cyber crime cases in the State, a Cyber Crime Police Station was opened for the first time at CID (Crime Branch) on June 23, 2017.

During 2017-18, a total of 54 FIRs were registered and 21 persons were arrested in connection with registered cases. 654 complaint reports have been received, out of which 344 complaints were disposed, he added.

The State’s first ever office of Superintendent of Police Office (Traffic Control Wing) was also opened last year, he added.

Highlighting achievements of counter insurgency operations, Clay Khongsai said that 586 UGs were arrested and 18 UGs were killed during 2017. A large number of arms were recovered during the period, he added.

During January 2017 till April 2018, 119 insurgents were arrested and large number of arms and ammunition were recovered. He stated that there has been a lot of improvement in the investigation of criminal cases in the State.

Altogether 1171 FIR cases were registered out of which 179 cases were charge sheeted and 783 cases were disposed.

Mentioning about the NDPS related achievements, he stated that 89 cases were registered and 72 persons were arrested during January 2017 to April 2018.

The Police Department has initiated special drive against narcotic drugs and illegal poppy plantations across the State. During the year 2017-18, 1837 acres of illegal poppy plantations were destroyed and 33 kilograms and 800 gram of opium were sized.

Various tobacco products worth Rs 1.7 crore were seized and disposed, he added.

The press conference was also attended by DIG K Jayentakumar, SP CID (SB) K Kabib and Director (IPR) H Balkrisna Singh.