IGAR (S) meets Governor

IMPHAL, Jan 14 : Major General KP Singh, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) accompanied by president, Assam Rifles Wives Welfare Association (ARWWA) Rachana Singh called on Governor Najma Heptulla today.

The General Officer who is the head of Assam Rifles in Manipur conveyed his warm greetings to the Governor on the occasion of Lohri and Makar Sakranti, said a statement issued by the PRO of Assam Rifles.

During the meeting, the General Officer discussed the security and law and order situation in the State and assured the Governor of Assam Rifle’s commitment towards bringing lasting peace in the region.