IGNTU-SU cautions

IMPHAL, May 4 : Following the failure to bring an amicable solution, regarding the demands of IGNTU Student Union, in meetings with the authorities concerned, the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Students’ Union (IGNTU-SU) has boycotted the entrance tests to be held on May 5 and 6 in Imphal, conveyed a press release issued by president of IGNTU-SU. It has informed applicants to refrain from giving the entrance tests on the above mentioned dates while cautioning that anyone who fail to oblige the terms would be held responsible for any consequences they encounter.

It further warned that the agitation will continue until and unless the VC himself comes to settle the issues.