IGNTUSU warns

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, May 9: The Indira Gandhi National Tribal University Students’ Union (IGNTUSU) demanding adequate teachers and administrative staff among others has threatened to resort to stronger forms of agitation if the ‘concerned authority’ fails to address the issue at the earliest.

Haokhomang Chongloi, president of IGNTUSU said that the student union has been agitating since May 3 but till date no “positive response” has come forth from the ‘concern authority’. As part of intensifying their agitation, the the university students will organize a protest rally tomorrow, May 10. The rally will start from around 11 am from Kanglatongbi and march till IGNTU-RCM main gate, Makhan, Chongloi added. The IGNTUSU has been demanding from the concerned authority to address various issues including appointment of adequate number of teaching faculty and administrative staff and to install needed facilities in the university. The student union also raised issue in connection with the policy of recruitment.