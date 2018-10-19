IGP Muivah gives pep talk to tribal students

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 18 : The annual get together of 2018 of Tribal Students’ Union, DM College of Arts, Imphal was held today with attended by IGP IK Muivah, SSP PG Singsit and Dr Ch. Sheelaramani, Principal, DM College of Arts as the chief guest, guest of honour and president respectively.

Addressing the get together, IGP IK Muivah in his speech on the theme, “Learn, Unite and Serve” said that at least half of the tribal students need to learn skill based education like music, sports, crafts, business,etc while about half may concentrate on getting Government jobs.

He said that skill based education has been there since the time of Jesus as he was a carpenter and Paul was a tent maker although a Pharisee (theologian). Also, such skill based learning has been revived successfully in Israel today in the kibbutz system. Skill based education will enable the youth to contribute to the society effectively, he noted.

On “Unity”, the IGP asked whether Christianity has failed to have an answer for the people to live in peace and harmony and underlined the need to live peacefully without animosity.

He further asked why the people are unable to find common agenda and grounds to work together. Wisdom lies in finding common ground, said IK Muivah and added that developing infrastructure such as roads,bridges, educational institutions, hospitals, sporting facilities, equitably can serve as a very important common ground and the benefits of the assets can be shared together. On the theme “Serve”, the IGP stated there is a need to serve with quality.

Quality is lacking to a great extent in the service given by politicians, bureaucrats, contractors, social leaders and organisations, he observed and added that during his UN training in Italy in 2006, he could see the cobbled roads build by the Romans more than 2000 years ago with blocks of semi-marble stones still being used in excellent condition. The buildings in Italy made more than a thousand years ago with blocks of stones and marbles are still in great condition and likely to endure for another millenia whereas the roads “built in our areas often do not last more than a season,” noted the IPS officer.

Cultural shows from Chamdil, Zeliangrongpui, Tangkhul, Hmar, Thadou, Vaiphei, Senapati and KomRem troupes along with attire shows were staged during the freshers meet day.