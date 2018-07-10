IIS officer L Shyamjai no more

Imphal, Jul 9 (DIPR)

Retired Indian Information Service officer Langpok-lakpam Shyamjai Singh passed away this morning at the age of 79 at his residence at Heinoukhongnembi Lamdong Leikai, Imphal.

He is survived by his wife, four sons and two daughters. Shyamjai was born in 1939 at Chingtham Leikai, Imphal West.

After completing BCom & LLB from Guwahati University, he joined the Programme Section of All India Radio (AIR), Imphal in 1965. Later, he served as Duty Officer at AIR, Dibrugarh for 5 years and returned to Imphal in 1972.

He got selected in Indian Information Service (formerly Central Information Service) in 1982 and joined as AIO (Assistant Information Officer) at Press Information Bureau (PIB), Imphal and served for almost 15 years.

He retired from service in 2003.

He had served in various departments of Mass Communication (Print and Electronic Media) under the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India.

During his lifetime, he regularly contributed features, articles, essays, poetry among others in prominent local dailies published in Manipur.

To his credit, he also penned a real life trilogy “Punshi Manglan”, “Punshi Khongchat” and “Punshi Sheirol”.