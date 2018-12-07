IJU, PCI hailed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 6: Wangkhem (o) Ranjita Devi, wife of Kishorchandra Wangkhem, has expressed gratitude to Indian Journalist Union and Press Council of India for extending support towards her family in the fight for justice against the detention of her husband under NSA by the State Government.

Speaking to media persons at Sana Janmasthan club, Moirang Ningthou Leirak today evening, Ranjita thanked Indian Journalist Union, Press Council of India, Manipuri Students Association Delhi, Manipur University Students Union and Thangmeiband MLA Kh Joykisan for extending support and showing solidarity to her family. She also expressed gratitude to retired Supreme Court Judge, Markandey Katju, who expressed his views on social media, as well as those supported their family in social media and all the organizations which have supported them during their current tough time. She informed that they have approached the National and International human rights bodies to intervene and added that they are also looking forward to filing a representation appeal against the detention of her husband under NSA, through their counsel.

On the other hand, Ranjita claimed that the Facebook account belonging to her husband has been misused by some individuals as the account was found active at around 9.30 pm of December 1, for more than half an hour, even though her husband had been lodged inside Sajiwa Central Jail from November 27 after he was detained under NSA.