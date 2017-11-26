Election Commission of India has deputed DIG IK Muivah as Police Observer for the bye-election of the Assembly Constituency vacated by late Jayalalitha, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He will be overseeing the election to be held on December 21 with effect from November 25 as per ECI orders.
