Illegal structures dismantled

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 12: Imphal West district police carried out an eviction drive against encroachers and illegal structures constructed above the Naga Nalla and its surrounding areas today.

A de-clogging exercise was also carried out along the Naga Nalla course, from near Namdulong (near ISBT) up to North AOC under the supervision of Additional SP (Law and Order) Imphal West as part of the eviction drive.

The de-clogging exercise was aimed at reducing the problem of floods caused by obstruction of water current during rainy sessions due to encroachment and construction of several structures on the bank of Naga Nalla.

The de-clogging exercise was carried out using a JCB excavator near Hotel City Inn, North AOC.

Unauthorized illegal structures built above the Naga Nalla close to DM college campus for use as booking counter of various travel agencies were also asked to be dismantled by the police team.

The owners voluntarily removed the structures themselves under the watchful eyes of the police personnel.

Similarly, other illegal structures built on the bank of Naga Nalla as well as the temporary vendors and meat stalls were also removed voluntarily by the owners as directed by the police team.