Illicit liquor seized

IMPHAL, Aug 24: One Bolero Pick up vehicle No MZ01N 2026 from Mizoram moving towards Churachandpur was stopped and checked by troops of Aina Battalion during a routine check of vehicles at Aina on August 20.

According to a press release of PIB Defence, the vehicle was found loaded with 64 cases of Cane Beer and 18 bottles of Beer in loose packet which was being transported from Aizawl to Churachandpur illegally by the two occupants of the vehicle namely Lal Lian Tluanga (Driver) (30) s/o Din Khuathuang, resident of Sairang (Mizoram) and Nalal Awmpuia (23) s/o Liana, resident of Sairang (Mizoram).

On initial questioning, the two individuals revealed that they were smuggling the beer from Aizawl to Churachandpur. Both the individuals were handed over to Excise Department Churachandpur for further investigation, the release said.