ILP Bill to be introduced in Assembly

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 18: The State Cabinet has decided to introduce The Protection of Manipur Peoples’ Bill 2018 during the Manipur Legislative Assembly Monsoon session which will begin from July 20.

The decision was taken today during a Cabinet meeting held at the Chief Minister’s office which was presided by the Chief Minister himself.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Works Minister Biswajit said that the Cabinet has decided to introduce the draft PMP Bill 2018 during the Monsoon Assembly session.

He said that the Cabinet also decided to introduce Manipur International University Bill 2018 during the Monsoon Assembly session.

It has also been decided to implement the 7th Pay as agreed with the Government employees, during the meeting, he added.

On the other hand, a source mentioned that the Cabinet meeting also discussed the introduction of the Manipur Liqour Prohibition (Amendment) Bill 2018 during the coming Assembly session.

The said Bill will likely enforce quality control procedure of the liqour produced in the State for export but will most likely prevent the said liquor from being sold in the State.

The source mentioned that this will bring around Rs 350 to 400 crore in revenue for the State in a year.

Manipur is currently a dry State with prohibition coming into force in 1991 when the late RK Ranbir was the Chief Minister heading a MPP Government.