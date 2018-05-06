ILPS Bill in next Assembly session, says CM

Imphal, May 5 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the State Government will put in best possible efforts to table a Bill similar to ILPS in order to protect the indigenous people of the State in the coming Assembly session likely to be held in July or August this year.

He was speaking at the Aajeevika Evam Kaushal Vikas Diwas organised by Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM), Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj under Gram Swaraj Abhiyan at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboikhongnang-khong in Imphal East District today.

Urging the people to restrain from resorting to any unwanted activity guided by emotion, and also to be patient and to maintain calm for just three-four more months, the Chief Minister informed that necessary committees would be constituted to consult all the stakeholders and draft a Bill which would be agreeable to both the hill people and the valley people as soon as possible.

Regarding the reported ill-treatment meted out to some State natives in Bihar recently, N Biren Singh said that he had already taken up the matter with Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his recent visit to the National capital.

N Biren also said that he had requested the two leaders to take up necessary measures to check discrimination of North East people.

Regarding people’s welfare, the Chief Minister reiterated that his Government’s primary mission is to uplift underprivileged section of the society and eradicate poverty. In addition to the existing Central-sponsored schemes, the State Government had also recently launched many social security schemes to empower women, uplift weaker sections and help poor people.

Biren said the State Government had recently launched ‘Khungang Chatsi – Go to Village’ mission. He also expressed hope that among many other benefits, the mission would also help check corruption up to a large extent.

The Chief Minister also informed that bathrooms worth Rs 3.5 lakh each would be constructed near all the community ponds at different villages across the State under this mission soon.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Th Biswajit, who attended the function as president, said that the Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) is providing various capacity building and community funds to Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Village Level Federations (VLFs) under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana of National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana is currently implemented in Machi and Tengnoupal Blocks of Tengnoupal District and Imphal East 1 and Imphal East 2 Blocks in Imphal East District.

Stating that 1200 SHGs and 60 VLFs had been formed so far, the Minister said that 670 SHGs had been provided Revolving Funds while 400 others had been given Community Investment Funds.

Informing that the aim of the mission is to promote community based livelihoods so that women become economically and socially empowered, Th Biswajit said that 90 SHGs had also been given bank loans so far.

MSRLM is also trying to provide jobs to rural youth between 18-35 years belonging to poor rural households under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), he said.

The Minister also said that MSRLM had also inked MoUs with six Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs) for providing skill training to rural youth.

Stating that 10,518 youths would be provided placement linked skill training in various sectors through PIAs in the next three years in various sectors, the Minister said that registration for training had already begun and the PIAs had started setting up necessary infrastructure.

The Chief Minister handed over public transport vehicles for rural women SHGs to 12 selected SHGs.

The dignitaries also presented prizes to four best performing SHGs at the function.

Manipur State Planning Board Deputy Chairman and Lamsang AC MLA S Rajen, MANITRON Chairman and Hiyanglam AC MLA Dr Radheshyam Yumnam and Moirang AC MLA and Government Chief Whip P Saratchandra also attended the function as guests of honour.