IM accuses army of violating ceasefire ground rules

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Nov 3: The NSCN-IM has, once again, accused the “Indian Army” of violating the Ceasefire Ground Rules.

In a press release tonight, the NSCN-IM alleged that on November 2 an “Indian Army” officer along with other jawans “trespassed” the NSCN-IM headquarters gate. According to the NSCN-IM press statement, “Indian Army personnel led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohd. Zabiulla, Army No. 64304 of Signal department, Zakhama post/unit, on November 2, 2018 at around 4.30 pm at Kamdi bazaar, Jalukie sub-division, Peren district violated the Ceasefire Ground Rules by “trespassing” the gate of Hebron (NSCN-IM headquarters).

The NSCN-IM alleged that some 16 “Indian Army personnel” came in 4 Maruti Gypsy vehicles and trespassed the Hebron gate to go towards Jalukie. “However, they were stopped at the Hebron gate by the Naga Army personnel who were already alerted about the Indian Army personnel moving towards the Hebron,” said the NSCN-IM. It then said that the “Indian Army personnel” were detained and interrogated for about half an hour. “The Indian Army personnel who started their journey from Rangapahar Army camp claimed that they followed the direction given by the passersby and had no idea that they were to cross Hebron”, the NSCN-IM statement added. The NSCN-IM then wondered as to why the Lieutenant Colonel did not coordinate with the various “Indian Army units” stationed in and around Dimapur.

“The Indian Army personnel could have taken the Sukhovi village route where the Indian Army has its training center to connect to Jalukie or the Niuland route which is being used by the public due to road block/landslide at NH 29 near Chumukedima,” the NSCN-IM statement stated.

The NSCN-IM then said that the act was a total negligence on the part of the “Indian Army personnel” to have reached a sensitive area such as the door step of Hebron.

“However, the Indian Army personnel were cautioned and set free in good faith after they admitted their serious mistake,” the NSCN-IM added.