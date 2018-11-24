IM condoles

DIMAPUR, Nov 23 : Following the killing of a cadre by the ZUF yesterday, the NSCN-IM said today claimed he was killed “in an attack” by ZUF yesterday in Khoupum area, reports NNN.

Expressing its pain the NSCN-IM said that “Corporal Teubaming Pame, Army No. 42002/09 of Nganping Battalion, Naga Army from Mpuiloa village in Asalu Region was killed yesterday in an attack by the Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) at a place between Lubanglong and Gahtao villages in Khoupum area under Zeilad Region”.

According to the NSCN-IM, Pame joined the “National Service” on May 11, 2009.

“The Longvibu (Naga Army Chief) and the entire Naga Army stand in paying homage to the departed soul. He served the Nation wholeheartedly until his death,” the NSCN-IM stated. It also said that Pame’s sacrifice for the Naga Nation will not go in vain but will ever be cherished. “In recognition of the service towards the Naga Nation and as a mark of tribute to the departed comrade in arms who laid down his precious life while in the line of duty, he is posthumously bestowed the rank of sergeant,” the NSCN-IM further stated.

“The Nation salutes this brave son of the soil and conveys condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace,” the NSCN-IM added.