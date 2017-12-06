IM reaches out to Sumi tribe

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Dec 5 : The NSCN-IM under the leadership of ‘Kilo Kilonser’ (outfit’s home minister) Hukavi Yepthomi along with several their leaders comprising Steering Committee members, Kilonsers, Deputy Kilonsers held an intensive consultative meeting with Sumi Hoho, Sumi Kukami Hoho, Sumi Totimi Hoho, Western Sumi Hoho, Western Sumi Kukami Hoho and Sumi Kiphimi Kuqhakulu on December 5 at Saramati Hotel in Dimapur.

“Kilo Kilonser Hukavi Yepthomi has been ceaselessly reaching out to the Naga people on the line of changed political situation following signing of a Framework Agreement between the Naga leaders and the GoI. Key sectors in present Naga areas have become better acquainted with the progress of peace process and also understood the nature of blatant misgivings as constantly propagated by certain sections of our own people to further confuse the truth with fact,” the NSCN-IM said today.

According to the NSCN-IM, the issue of transmitting correct information on perspective : that warranties implementation of what has been achieved in such sustained and forward move after putting a Framework Agreement in place is his outmost priority.

“Strong supports of Sumi tribe have been recalled that has covered a great and enormous distance to have come until the GoI relented to saying, “We have realized the futility of seeking military solution”. The GPRN reiterates its commitment towards Sumi tribe to continuously and consistently extend its optimum cooperation in future,” the outfit added.

“That is being intensely engaged in dialogue with the GoI towards finding lasting political settlement once and for all”, it added.