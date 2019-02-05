IM set to elect new Chairman

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Feb 4: The NSCN-IM is preparing to elect its new Chairman and new Vice Chairman. How-ever, it is not clear regarding the specific date of the election.

Following the demise of Isak Chishi Swu and Kholi Konyak, the posts of the Chairman and the Vice Chairman have been lying vacant.

Meanwhile, NSCN-IM General Secretary, Thui-ngaleng Muivah has return- ed to Nagaland today. The NSCN-IM leader will hold a series of consultative meetings with various organisa- tions during his stay in Na-galand. It is not clear how long the NSCN-IM General Secretary will be in Naga-land.

The NSCN-IM then said that, as per the directive of the collective leadership, the National Hoho will be held on February 11 at 11 am at Hebron. “Both civil and army authorities (of the NSCN) are requested to attend the meeting positively,” the NSCN-IM press note appealed.

It can be mentioned here that Thuingaleng Muivah has returned to Nagaland after a long gap. The coming of the NSCN-IM leader to Nagaland at this stage triggers immense curiosity.

Meanwhile, the Council of Nagalim Churches (CNC) has said that there will be a “national fasting” on February 10 “in view of national necessity and for electing the Chairman and Vice Chairman of NSCN”. This is “as per the directive from General Secretary”, according to the CNC. The “national fasting” will be held at Council Headquarters’ Church, Hebron from 8 am. “Therefore, it is earnestly requested to all the esteemed members of NSCN to participate in the national fasting prayer service”, the CNC appealed.