IMA cautions against fraud

IMPHAL, Sep 14: State secretary of Indian Medical Association (IMA) Manipur State branch, Dr Sachindra Laishram, has stated that the association has received some complaints concerning an imposter pretending to be a Government Health official and collecting money from the people on the pretext of creating Health Insurance Cards.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, Dr Sachindra Laishram said that according to the complaints, the individual identified herself as Khundrakpam Babina Devi, an Assistant Officer Medicine, from Sagolband Tera Lukram Leirak.

Sachindra further pointed out that the imposter collected the Aadhaar cards and Rs 100 each from the people on the pretext of making Life Insurance Cards and told them that the cards would arrive through the post.

She told the victims to collect the cards from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in case the cards fail to arrive though the post, he added.

Sachindra clarified that the association has no links whatsoever with the said individual and added that the association mentioned by the individual to the people, Medical Association of Central Government, does not exist.

He further urged the people to be cautious of such imposters and also instructed them to verify any official/ individual who approach them for such matters.