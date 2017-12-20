IMA condoles

IMPHAL, Dec 19: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Manipur State Branch condoles the untilely demise of Rachel Guite who passed away on December 16 at an Imphal-based private hospital.

A statement released by the IMA mentioned that there is an increasing trend of publication of defamatory articles about hospitals and doctors in the media.

The State Branch of the association also called for all concerned not to publish any unconfirmed reports.