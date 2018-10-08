IMPHAL, Oct 7: The 4th convention of the International Manipuri Association (IMA) was held today at NT Theatre’s Play House, Changangei.

Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand, Manipur Sahitya Parishad president Professor Ibohal Singh Kangjam, Dr G Arunkumar Sharma and Manipur State Women Development Cooperation Chairperson S Satyabhama Devi graced the function as chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

Speaking at the function, Khemchand underscored the importance of uniting all the Manipuris living in various parts of the country and world to preserve the identity, culture, tradition and other values of the community.

He said that the Manipuris living in various parts of the country as well as outside the country must be taken on board while building a strong force to protect the identities, cultures and other values of the Manipuri community.

To make this vision come into reality, mutual understanding and supporting each other besides exchanging thoughts and ideas among the Manipuris scattered across the globe are unavoidable, he maintained.

Lauding the initiatives taken up by IMA towards bringing Manipuris living all over the world on a common platform, Khemchand also assured that he will extend all possible help to the association.

The attendees observed two minutes silence in honour of the departed souls of the former members of IMA besides paying floral tributes.

Interaction session, presentation of cultural items by Manipuris from Bangladesh and IMA members as well as presentation of NT Theatre’s “A Far Cry” marked the important events of the convention.

Mention may be made that the first convention of IMA was held at Sylhet, Bangladesh on March 15, 1998, followed by the 2nd Convention at Imphal in 2002 and 3rd Convention at Bangladesh in 2003. The head office of the association is at New York.