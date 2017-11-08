Ima Keithel : Repair to be over by Jan 22

By Our Staff Reporter

Imphal, Nov 7: The ongoing renovation of Ima Keithel after the devastating earthquake on January 6 last year will be completed by January 22 next year, said Municipal Administration, Housing & Urban Development (MAHUD) Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar, who added the contractor had given assurance to Works Department and MAHUD.



The Minister made the promise today while inspecting the two markets undergoing renovation. He was accompanied by the representatives of women vendors.

Shyamkumar further informed that the MAHUD Department is funding and the Works Department is looking after the restoration project of the markets. He added he had conveyed the message to the related individuals and departments to complete the work at the earliest, particularly in view of the inconveniences faced by the women vendors because of the scarcity of space.

The Minister continued that he will be paying extra attention and added that the MAHUD Department will be ensuring there is no financial shortage to complete the renovation job within the stipulated time.