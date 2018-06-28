Ima Keithels set for iconic status

IMPHAL, Jun 27: The three Ima Keithels, also known as Nupi Keithels of Khwairamband Bazar would be developed as an iconic place with extraordinary features. For this, the Government of India has already intimated the State Government to submit a detailed project report (DPR) by July 5.

The three Ima Keithels are one among 30 places selected from across the country for development as iconic places under Swachh Bharat Mission. The only other place in the entire North East region which has been selected for development as an iconic place is the Kamakhya Temple of Assam, informed a source.

The three Ima Keithels or women markets were constructed out of a Prime Minister’s package during the time of the UPA Government and they were inaugurated by then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in 2010.

The three Ima Keithels are said to be the largest women exclusive market not only in India but the entire Asiatic continent.

At present, the three Ima Keithels accommodate around 3800 women vendors and around one lakh people gather at the three market complexes everyday.

The 30 selected places would be developed as iconic places under the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation in association with different corporate houses, said the source.

The same initiative would be divided into three phases, 10 places in each phase, and the Ima Keithels are listed in the third phase.

Development works have been already started at the 20 places listed in the first and second phases.

Under this new project, all the streets around the three Ima Keithels would be improved and they would be maintained neat and clean.

A special machine to crush plastic wastes including used plastic bottles scattered in and around the three Ima Keithels would be installed.

The existing lighting system would be improvised with LED bulbs. While the basements would be developed as parking lots, an emergency health care unit and an Information Education Communication (IEC) centre would be opened at the vacant upper storeys, informed the source.

The three Ima Keithels were selected for development as one of the iconic places at a workshop held under the aegis of the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation at Hyderabad on June 25 and 26.

During the same workshop, officials of MAHUD Department gave a power point presentation highlighting the genesis of the Ima Keithels as well as their present conditions.

Visibly impressed by the power point presentation, officials of the Ministry asked the State officials to submit a DPR by July 5.

For funding the whole project, the Ministry would arrange one corporate house for each of the 30 places selected for development as iconic places.

Even though the Ministry would not sanction any money, the corporate house assigned by the Ministry would initiate due process for sanctioning the requisite fund once it approves the DPR submitted by the State Government, added the source.