IMC launches drive

IMPHAL, May 8: The Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) has launched a drive to shut all unregistered shops and drive away male vendors from the three Ima Keithels of Khwairamband, according to IMC Mayor L Lokeshore.

Speaking to media persons today, Lokeshore said that licences issued to women vendors of Ima Keithels would be linked with Aadhaar shortly in order to check occupation of plots by substitutes and other malpractices.

All possible measures have been put in place to keep off street vendors from occupying these markets. Nonetheless, there is no restriction on them before 8 am and after 7 pm.

To a query, the Mayor said that hawker licences were issued about 30/40 years back to fruit sellers who have been occupying the lane running in front of Bhairodan Maxwell School.

However, IMC adopted a decision in March this year not to renew these licences. Meanwhile, the MAHUD Minister announced that an alternative site would be arranged for the fruit sellers within one month, Lokeshore said.

Informing that due process has been initiated to hold tender for managing parking lots within Imphal city under the Traffic Regulation and Parking Committee (TRPC), the Mayor said that IMC has been considering about assigning certain areas as parking lots on trial basis.

Due process has also been initiated to serve notices to all those firms/people who have been managing parking lots even after their contracts had expired so that they pay what is due to the IMC, he said.

Reacting to the recent allegations of some Corporators that he and the Municpal Commissioner had misappropriated a huge amount, Lokeshore said that IMC submitted a bill of Rs 27,26,908 to the Tourism Department in connection with the Manipur Sangai Festival 2017.

The bill includes Rs 11,52,000 for hiring 320 labours for a period of 16 days, Rs 11,19,425 for tools and equipment and Rs 2,55,483 for fuel expenses.

The bill also reflects Rs one lakh each for making trenching ground/dumping site and contingency charge, the Mayor elaborated.