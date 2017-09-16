IMC poised to evict encroachers

IMPHAL, Sep 15: Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor L Lokeshore has announced that people who have been running shops on khasland located within the jurisdiction of IMC would be evicted soon.

Under Prime Minister Modi’s vision of promoting cleanliness across the country, a Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign was launched today at Lamphel super market under the aegis of IMC and MAHUD. After launching the campaign, IMC Mayor L Lokeshore warned that IMC is all prepared to evict encroachers who have been occupying khasland and running shops there within IMC area. He said that the campaign was aimed at piling garbage and waste materials at proper places rather than disposing or scattering them at public places including banks of rivers which flow through the heart of Imphal city.

Disposal of waste materials at public places like roads is illegal and the IMC would pull up and penalise all those who have been violating the law, Lokeshore said.

Plans are also afoot to enhance the IMC’s manpower so that all those people who have been secretly disposing waste materials on drains, rivers and roads can be pulled up and penalised.

Enforcement teams would be deployed at all IMC areas including Singjamei, Keishampat and Khurai, said the Mayor. He also appealed to all the people to cooperate with NGOs engaged in collecting waste materials from door to door for proper disposal. The campaign will go on till October 2.