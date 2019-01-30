IMC states stand

IMPHAL, Jan 29: Imphal Municipal Corporation Mayor L Lokeshore has clarified that IMC did not issue any kind of fake cards to the temporary market street vendors.

Speaking to media persons, the IMC Mayor said that on April 30 last year, IMC adopted a resolution based on which it was decided to issue vendor cards for the unauthorised/unlicensed vendors present at temporary market shed and clarified that IMC, however, did not issue any fake cards to anyone.

He further claimed that IMC did not collect money illegally and added that if indeed such unethical practices are discovered, IMC will initiate necessary investigation.

He continued that the practice of parking vehicles in areas which are not official parking spaces, often leads to various inconveniences.

The current parking system was implemented so as to prevent such erratic parking practices as well as generate revenue for IMC, he added.

He then urged the people to lodge a complaint to the IMC if anyone is found taking parking fees for areas which are beyond IMC’s knowledge and assured that IMC will initiate immediate actions against such cheats.