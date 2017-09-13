IMFL seized

IMPHAL, Sep 12: Imphal West district commando seized a huge quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and beer concealed at the residence of one Koijam Ibemhal of Thangmeiband Maisnam Leikai by one Kangabam Tony of Uripok Laikhurembi.

According to reliable sources, on receiving specific information about large quantity of IMFL and beer kept concealed at Thangmeiband area, a team of Imphal West commando, under the direction of DGP Manipur Police to carry out a drive against liquor and led by P Achouba, OC (Commando) Imphal West, rushed to the spot and carried out liquor drive at around 10 pm yesterday.

While searching the residence of one Koijam Ibemhal (68) w/o (L) K Ibohal of Thangmeiband Maisnam Leikai, the police team seized around 138 boxes of liquor and beers from her house.

The seized items included 1524 bottles of Kingfisher beer, 24 bottles of Romanov vodka, 120 bottles of 375 ml McDowel whisky and 192 bottles of 180 ml McDowel whisky.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the seized liquor and beers belonged to one Kangabam Tony (35) s/o (L) K Pojen of Uripok Laikhurembi.

As a follow-up, he was arrested from his residence at around 10.30 pm.

The arrested individuals along with the seized items were later handed over to Imphal police station for taking up necessary legal action.