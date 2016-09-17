Immunization workshop concludes

IMPHAL, Sep 16 : The three-day workshop held at Hotel Imphal on ‘Developing District Social Change Behaviour Communication Strategies on Routine Immunization’ under the aegis of the National Health Mission (NHM) and UNICEF Guwahati.

The last day of the workshop deliberated on making immunization programmes 100 per cent successful by taking these programmes to all corners of the State.

Speaking at the workshop, Immunization State Nodal Officer Dr Th Nandakishore said that 100 per cent success rate could not be achieved as many people, particularly mothers are not aware enough about the importance of immunization.

The State has now Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (E-Vin) facility which helps in ascertaining the stock positions of vaccines available at different districts. The State’s stock position of vaccines can also be assessed from Delhi through E-Vin.

There are 113 cold chain units in Government health centres and vaccines have been stocked at these units, Dr Nandakishore said.

UNICEF North East consultant Dr Praveenkumar highlighted the importance of sincerity and dedication on the part of immunization officials working in the field.

Leaders of different communities were also present during the concluding session of the workshop.