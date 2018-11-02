Imp-Dpr highway cut off, passengers left in the lurch

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 1: Following a landslide at Chumukedima, Nagaland, Imphal-Dimapur highway has been cut off and many Manipur bound vehicles have been stranded.

A massive landslide occurred on Imphal-Dimapur highway at around 11.30 pm of October 30 just about a Kilometre away from Chumukedima police check-gate, informed a source.

A number of people travelling in buses have been facing severe difficulties as the highway has been cut off. The situation is relatively better for truck drivers and helpers as they carry rations for most journeys.

As for light vehicles, they have taken alternative routes, said the source.

A passenger of an Imphal-bound bus which is now stranded informed The Sangai Express through telephone that passengers of around 10 buses travelling from Guwahati and Dimapur to Imphal have been facing severe difficulties as the highway has been cut off.

The stranded passengers include women and children.

The passengers learnt about the landslide only on reaching Chumukedima, said the stranded passenger while expressing strong suspicion whether the transport agencies who have ticket counters at Guwahati sent the buses towards Imphal even after knowing about the landslide.

As the passengers asked the drivers to take a detour through Silchar and Jiribam, the drivers demanded extra fare of Rs 400 per passenger.

Even as the passengers agreed to pay the extra fare, the drivers later retracted their offer and they are keeping all the passengers stranded which has resulted in heated altercations, he conveyed.

On the other hand, the price of a meal has shot over Rs 200 at Chumukedima and no one has any idea when the highway would be restored.

The Government of Nagaland has issued a traffic advisory saying that all light vehicles travelling between Kohima and Nagaland may take the Niuland-Zhadima bypass.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Dimapur office of NHIDCL said that restoration work of the highway is expected to be completed by 5 pm tomorrow.