Imp-Dpr highway

IMPHAL, Aug 7: With the restoration work of the sunken portion of Imphal-Dimapur highway at Lalmati progressing smoothly, the highway is likely to be opened in the next two/three days, informed a source.

After the highway sank at different points between Kohima and Dimapur, the highway remains cut off since July 23.

Even though the restoration work started shortly after, it could not achieve much progress due to intermittent rainfall.

Nonetheless, it achieved rapid progress during the last couple of days as there was no rainfall, said the source.