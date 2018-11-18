Imp-Dpr road blocked over ‘assault’ by MLA’s escort

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 17: Locals of Awang Sekmai imposed bandh along National Highway 2, Imphal-Dimapur road from today morning against the alleged assault of Sekmai Kendra Protection Committee general secretary by the security escort of Lamsang BJP MLA S Rajen.

The alleged assault of Sekmai Protection Committee General Secretary, Lai- mayum Dhana by the security escort of the MLA took place at around 11 am at Awang Leikenthabi Shantipur after Dhana allegedly used abusive words against the MLA.

Soon after the incident, a large number of people from Sekmai area came out on National Highway 2 disrupting the traffic movement and forced all the shops, Sekmai Keithel and other business establishments to close down demanding unconditional apology from the side of the Lamsang MLA to the people of Sekmai area.

The agitation launched by the locals of Sekmai Bazar was spearhead by three main organisations of Awang Sekmai namely; Sekmai Protection Committee, Awang Sekmai Advance Women society and Awang Sekmai Schedule Caste Development Committee

Due to the sudden bandh along the National Highway, a large number of vehicles have been left stranded till the time of filling this report as none of the vehicles were allowed to pass through except those on medical emergency.

Speaking to media persons, Laimayum Dhana explained that in October a joint survey as well as land demarcation were carried out the construction of a community hall in Leikenthabi Shantipur by the locals of Sekmai, Leikenthabi and State Government officials.

Despite the agreement reached during the joint land demarcation, the locals of Leikenthabi started making preparation for the construction of the community hall on the side which belongs to Sekmai, he alleged and added that after learning about the violation of the agreement, they (the people of Sekmai and the committee) demarcated the land by using an excavator yesterday.

However, none of the locals of Leikenthabi came out or opposed the action yesterday, he added.

Today morning, the local MLA of Lamsang came to the said area and on the request of the Sekmai Nagar Panchayat Chairperson, he, along with some members of Sekmai Protection and Development Committee and Awang Sekmai Schedule Caste Development Committee, went to Leikenthabi Shantipur for holding a dialogue to bring an amicable solution regarding the issue.

Dhana mentioned that they reasoned with the MLA that they have donated some portion of their land for the construction of community hall but they are not ready to give the land which they have not marked as the people also need a road which leads to the hills.

Dhana claimed that despite the plea of the people, the Lamsang MLA threatened to take the area forcibly and warned that he would also bring an order from the Secretariat, apart from threatening to evacuate the locals of Sekmai who are staying in Leikenthabi Shantipur.

Upon hearing such words, Dhana said that he asked the MLA to construct the community hall in another area, not within Sekmai AC and decided to return to Sekmai but he was chased down by the personnel security escorts of the MLA (allegedly under the MLA’s instruction) who started assaulting him with their service weapons apart from threatening to kill him.

Dhana also claimed that some other persons who also joined in assaulting him were holding small arms.

He demanded MLA Rajen to resign on moral ground and also asked Chief Minister N Biren to take up appropriate actions against the security escort personnel of the Lamsang MLA.

The bandh imposed along the National highway number 2 will continue until the demands are met, he added.

On the other hand, Yumnam Herochandra, secretary of Shantipur Sporting Club, said that the some portions of land belonging to Sekmai were generously donated to them for the construction of the community hall.

He continued that regarding the sudden demarcation last night, a meeting was held today between the locals of both sides as well as the MLA but an argument erupted during the meeting.

One of the local representatives was beaten by the security escorts of MLA for using some harsh words against the MLA, he claimed and added that two of the Meira Paibi members were also taken away by a large number of womenfolk from Sekmai soon after the bandh along the National Highway began.

On the other hand, the local MLA of Sekmai AC also came to Sekmai Bazar area and appealed to the locals to call off their agitation.

Large number of police personnel have been deployed to prevent any kind of unwanted incident due to the bandh.

The Imphal West SP also rushed to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control as well as to allow free traffic movement along the National Highway.