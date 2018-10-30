Imp-Moreh, Imp-Tml copter services launched CM talks tough, HPF in pipeline

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 29: Asserting that the Government is taking serious note of every form of unlawful activities committed on the National Highways, Chief Minister N Biren has categorically stated that his Government will not spare anyone who are involved in unlawful activities.

He also informed that the process for setting up Highway Protection Force in the State is underway and will be completed within two or three months.

Responding to queries from media persons regarding the recent report of looting vehicles on National Highway–37 (Imphal-Jiribam Road) by the sideline of a function held today at Imphal International Airport where Imphal-Tamenglong and Imphal-Moreh helicopter services were launched, the Chief Minister declared that the Government would be run with an iron hand, using security forces if it becomes necessary to check illegal or unlawful activities on National Highways.

He said that the Government has been trying to resolve every issue in a peaceful manner while reminding that safeguarding the transporters and travellers is the responsibility of the Government.

The Chief Minister also conveyed that he had ordered the State forces to conduct a massive combing operation with the help of army and paramilitary forces to nab the culprits involved in looting vehicles at Keimai and burning down of a vehicle at Awang Khul. Stressing on the launching of the helicopter services, Biren exuded that the introduction of helicopter services will go a long way towards creating a sense of oneness besides enhancing communication system in the State.

The chopper services may soon be extended in many other areas, including Ukhrul, Senapati and Churachandpur, he said adding that he had even talked to the authority concerned in this regard.

Stating that the Government is seriously taking the plights and problems encountered by the people residing in interior areas of the State when they need medical attention and face emergency situation, Biren informed that Flying Doctors or air ambulance service would also be launched within the next 45 days.

He also maintained that the Union Sports Ministry had approved opening of a sports medicine unit at RIMS Hospital.

The Chief Minister also opened the ticket counter of Manipur Heli Service at the Imphal Airport premise to mark the official inauguration of Imphal-Tamenglong and Imphal-Moreh helicopter services.

He also handed over a ticket to the first passenger of the heli-service. The function was also attended by CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam, TA & Hills Minister N Kayisii, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, Manipur Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker K Robindro, Manipur State Planning Board Deputy Chairman S Rajen and Manipur Pollution Control Board Chairman L Radhakishore, among others.

It is said that fare of the chopper service for Imphal-Tamenglong and Imphal-Moreh is Rs 2000 each while that of the Imphal-Jiribam which was launched earlier is Rs 3000 and baggage allowance of all these routes is 5 kg.